Republic of Congo: Pool Department Situation Report No. 04 (as of 12 March 2018)

Highlights

The security situation in the Pool Department of the Republic of Congo has remained stable since the cease-fire agreement was signed in December 2017. In addition to the on-going need for life-saving assistance to displaced people and to those who have been cut off by the conflict, initial signs of return to districts of origin are turning the focus of humanitarian response towards early recovery assistance.

Since the end of the Humanitarian Response Plan 2017, all agencies and cooperating partners have remained committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the population through the first months of 2018. The carry-over of available resources from the HRP 2017 have ensured continuity of operations, while awaiting the launch of the new Humanitarian Response Plan scheduled for March 15, 2018.

Three districts that had remained isolated since the beginning of the conflict (Kimba, Vindza, Kindamba) are gradually becoming accessible. The UN Country Team is preparing to start assistance operations in these districts as soon as the needs of target populations have been established by the recent inter-agency mission. The village of Kibossi in Goma Tse-Tse district, and other locations along the railway line, remain out of reach due to security constraints.

Humanitarian Response Plan 2018

The Humanitarian Response Plan 2018 is in the process of being finalised ready for its launch on 15 March.

At the time of writing, the cease-fire has held for more than 2 months and, while some key steps on the path to peace are still awaited, the current situation currently supports cautious optimism in the conflict affected population and the humanitarian community alike. Therefore, as the gradual return of displaced families to their villages of origin continues, this new response plan places its focus on early recovery activities and is designed to have synergies with the DDR programme (disarmament, demobilization and reintegration) on the initiatives of post-conflict recovery.

The HRP is therefore presented in two parts: