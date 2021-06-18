Republic of Congo, McGovern-Dole Funded School Feeding Programme 2018-2022: mid-term evaluation

This Terms of Reference (ToR) is for the mid-term evaluation1 of the World Food Programme (WFP) school meals programme funded by McGovern-Dole (MGD) Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program in Republic of Congo. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded WFP Congo a total of US$30 million to be implemented from 2018 to 2022. The Program aims to support education, child development and food security through school feeding and related activities. The program provides WFP with agricultural commodities produced by the USA and financial assistance for the implementation of school feeding as well as capacity development of the government and enhanced monitoring and reporting by WFP and partners. It will reach 54,000 schoolchildren (27,270 boys and 26,730 girls) with school meals and other beneficiaries through other activities as outlined in section 3.2 of this ToR. Sustainability is an important consideration, and WFP Congo will work to support government and community ownership.