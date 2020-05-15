Republic of the Congo: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated April 13, 2020

High levels of poverty and malnutrition persist in the Republic of the Congo (ROC), despite recent economic growth. Low domestic food production covers approximately 30 percent of the country’s food needs.

SITUATION

• Conflicts in neighboring Central African Republic (CAR) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have led to an influx of people into remote areas of northern and eastern ROC, where host communities and refugees face food shortages and limited livelihood opportunities.

• Between October 2019 and January 2020, heavy rainfall triggered flooding that affected approximately 170,000 people—including 30,000 refugees from CAR and DRC—in areas of northern and eastern ROC, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Flooding displaced thousands of people and caused heavy crop, livestock, and fisheries losses in affected areas.

• The disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process in southern ROC’s Pool Department began in August 2018, after the cessation of a conflict that displaced approximately 90,000 people. Vulnerable populations continue to recover in the region, where hunger and malnutrition remain a concern. The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimates that 74,000 children across the country will suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in 2020.