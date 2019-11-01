01 Nov 2019

Republic of the Congo: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 30, 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (220.72 KB)

SITUATION

• Conflicts in neighboring Central African Republic (CAR) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have led to an influx of people into remote areas of north and east ROC, where host communities already face food shortages and limited livelihood opportunities.

• Intercommunal conflict in western DRC in December 2018 prompted more than 11,000 people to seek shelter across the river in ROC’s Plateaux Department, leaving behind most of their assets. In northeast ROC’s Likouala Department, an estimated 33,000 refugees from DRC and CAR are sheltering in refugee camps and host communities, as of June 2019. According to the UN World Food Program (WFP), refugees remain dependent on humanitarian assistance due to limited livelihood opportunities, lack of prospects for return and limited means to purchase food.

• The disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process in southern ROC’s Pool Department began in August 2018, after the cessation of the conflict that displaced approximately 90,000 people. Vulnerable populations continue to recover in the region, where hunger and malnutrition remain a concern. According to WFP, 10 percent of displaced children and 12 percent of host community children suffer from acute malnutrition in Pool’s Kindamba District. The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimates that 74,000 children across the country will suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in 2019.

RESPONSE

• With support from USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP), WFP is providing cash transfers for food and in-kind food assistance to vulnerable displaced, refugee, returnee, and host community members. Additionally, WFP provides specialized nutritious foods for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition in children younger than five years of age and pregnant and lactating women.

• In Pool and Likouala, WFP is conducting cash- or food-for-asset activities to assist vulnerable households in conflict-affected districts; through these activities, WFP provides either cash transfers or in-kind food assistance in exchange for a household member helping to construct or rehabilitate community assets, such as roads and irrigation systems.

• FFP partners with UNICEF to provide specialized nutrition products to treat SAM in children younger than five years of age through community management of acute malnutrition.

