Republic of the Congo: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 30, 2018

Situation

High levels of poverty and malnutrition persist in the Republic of the Congo, despite recent economic growth. According to the UN World Food Program (WFP), nearly 50 percent of the population lives under the national poverty line and over 20 percent of all children younger than 5 years of age suffer from chronic malnutrition.

In December 2017, the Government of the Republic of the Congo agreed to a ceasefire with armed actors in Pool Department; the conflict began in 2016 and had displaced approximately 90,000 people by April 2018. Following the ceasefire, humanitarian access has increased to formerly hard-to-reach areas, and displaced populations are going back to Pool. Many people are returning to destroyed houses and fields and remain in need of life-saving assistance.