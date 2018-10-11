Republic of the Congo: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 30, 2018
Situation
High levels of poverty and malnutrition persist in the Republic of the Congo, despite recent economic growth. According to the UN World Food Program (WFP), nearly 50 percent of the population lives under the national poverty line and over 20 percent of all children younger than 5 years of age suffer from chronic malnutrition.
In December 2017, the Government of the Republic of the Congo agreed to a ceasefire with armed actors in Pool Department; the conflict began in 2016 and had displaced approximately 90,000 people by April 2018. Following the ceasefire, humanitarian access has increased to formerly hard-to-reach areas, and displaced populations are going back to Pool. Many people are returning to destroyed houses and fields and remain in need of life-saving assistance.
Between May and December 2017, global acute malnutrition (GAM) levels among internally displaced persons (IDPs) younger than 5 years of age in Pool and the neighboring Bouenza Department declined from 17.3 percent to 5.8 percent primarily due to sustained humanitarian assistance, according to various government, UN and NGO sources. However, WFP warns that the absence of nutrition interventions would result in nearly 13 percent of IDP children facing acute malnutrition. In December 2017, WFP reported that one in three households among both IDPs and host communities in Pool faced acute food insecurity, and chronic malnutrition in children younger than 5 years of age had exceeded 25 percent. Severe acute malnutrition (SAM) rates remain high in seven out of the country’s 12 departments, with especially high rates among displaced and refugee children.