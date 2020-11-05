Congo + 1 more
Republic of Congo - Floods in the Likouala region (DG ECHO, UN agencies, Government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 November 2020)
- Heavy rainfall has flooded around 81 villages in 7 districts of the Department of Likouala in the Republic of Congo, leading the government to declare a state of humanitarian emergency on 2 November.
- Already in July 2020, there was intense rain, two times of the seasonal average. As the rain season starts, the river basin of the Ubangi river cannot absorb more water and even small quantities of rain can result in floods.
- An estimated 66,000 people are affected and have seen their houses and livelihoods destroyed. Flooding destroyed crops and forced also premature harvesting, further exacerbating food security concerns.
- Population in the area are still recovering from the floods of 2019 and food prices have raised significantly as a consequence of border closures due to Covid-19 and the Ebola outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.