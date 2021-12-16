Congo
Republic of the Congo - Floods (IFRC, UNOSAT, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 December 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting most of the Republic of the Congo (also named Congo-Brazzaville) since September, causing rivers overflow and triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage. The worst affected Departments include Likouala, Sangha, Cuvette, and Plateaux in the central-north as well as Kouilou and the capital Brazzaville in the south.
- Media report, as of 16 December, 15 fatalities, nine people still missing, more than 6,550 displaced people, and a total of over 46,650 affected people across the aforementioned Departments. In addition, thousands of houses were reported damaged.
- As of 29 November, the government declared a state of emergency.
- Over the next 24 hours, more rain with locally heavy rain is forecast over central and southern Departments.