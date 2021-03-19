Congo
Republic of the Congo - Flash floods (NOAA, Floodlist, CatNat) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 March 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting southern Republic of the Congo (particularly the area of the capital Brazzaville) since 15 March, causing the Tsiemé river to overflow and flash floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage.
- Media report, as of 19 March, several evacuated people and a number of flooded houses and roads in the Brazzaville area.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over the whole Republic of the Congo, with very heavy rain over the Brazzaville area.