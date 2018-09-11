Republic of Congo / Ebola Virus Disease Epidemic Preparedness - DREF No. MDRCG015, Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 1

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On Tuesday, 24 July 2018, DRC’s Minister of Public Health, Oly Ilunga, declared the end of the Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak that had been plaguing the Equateur Province since May. No new confirmed case of EVD has been reported in this province in the 21 days of monitoring since the last case was found out. Indeed, the last confirmed Ebola patient had been recorded on 6 June and left the Bikoro Treatment Center in the DRC on 12 June 2018.

As a recap of the situation, on 3rd May 2018, more than 56 suspected, probable and confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) were reported in the Equateur Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). As of 7 June, there were a total of 59 confirmed, probable and suspected Ebola cases, of which 27 people had died. The World health organization (WHO) had then declared an EVD outbreak on 8 May in the Bikoro health zone of Equateur province in DRC and some nine countries bordering the affected country were alerted and highlighted as being at-risk of a potential spread of said outbreak. Of these nine countries, the Republic of Congo (RoC) was then mentioned amongst the priority countries, where WHO and the Ministry of Health (MoH) engaged in preventive actions to reduce the impact of an eventual outbreak in the country.

On 13 June 2018, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) through its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF), allocated a CHF 83,438 grant to fund a three months long EVD preparedness operation to contribute to avoiding the spread of the EVD into the Republic of Congo by conducting preparedness and prevention activities in at-risk localities sharing border with Equateur province, epicentre of the 9th EVD outbreak in DRC.

Summary of current response

Overview of Host National Society

Through this DREF operation, the Congolese Red Cross has been able to implement the below, with support from IFRC

Yaoundé CCST office:

Hold contact meetings to unfold the project to NS staffs and partners;

Develop and share the action plan and the terms of reference for staff involved and volunteers;

Identify 55 volunteers dedicated to training in the four targeted divisions

Complete the procurement process (prepare the call for tender for purchasing planned NFIs, selection of suppliers) in collaboration with two IFRC logisticians

Setting up operational teams

Sensitization of households on the disease

Monitoring of activities with RDRT in Brazzaville

Monitoring Activities monitoring mission

Organize training sessions for volunteers and supervisors in Brazzaville (Potopoto, Talangai, Bakongo and Makelekele), then at NGO, Plateaux Divisions ( Mossaka, Loukoléla, Makotipoko and Bouemba) and finally in Impfondo, ( Dongou and Liranga )

Purchase of media and equipment provided for in the DREF The below table shows data collected from the sensitization sessions and goten thanks to two strategies used:

1. Door-to-door:

Number of households visited: 4,994

Number of people reached through sensitization in households: 24,955

2. Discussion groups:

Number of people sensitized during talk group sessions: 25,527

To note, sensitization through discussion groups was not programmed to be used as a strategy in the DREF operation; hence, the data is not recorded in this operation update but kept with the NS.