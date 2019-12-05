Humanitarian Action for Children 2020 - Republic of Congo

Republic of Congo

Nearly 74,000 children under 5 years are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in 2020. To date, more than 27,000 refugees have fled the Central African Republic and settled in Bétou, Republic of Congo, and some 21,000 refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo remain in the country. Access to safe water and sanitation services is limited among the refugees. Only 48 per cent of refugee households have access to adequate sanitation and 64 per cent have access to protected water sources. The country is also hosting over 8,000 asylum-seekers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, one third of whom are children, who are settled along the Congo River and are vulnerable to cholera.

More than 77,000 internally displaced persons (50 per cent children) who returned to the Pool Department following a 2017 ceasefire agreement are struggling to access basic social services. As of 30 June 2019, 16 schools are closed, impacting over 3,000 school-aged children. Children affected by conflict and loss of family urgently require psychosocial support. The risk of an Ebola outbreak remains high, with 500,000 people potentially exposed.

Humanitarian strategy

In 2020, UNICEF will deliver an integrated package of interventions to affected populations, including life-saving health services; prevention and treatment for acute malnutrition; safe water; hygiene support; child protection services; and quality education. In collaboration with partners, the response will focus on three key strategies: building the capacities of service providers and caregivers; supporting the timely and effective delivery of essential health, nutrition and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions, particularly for children under 5 years and pregnant and lactating women; and providing supplies. UNICEF will focus on scaling up SAM management, complementing the World Food Programme's interventions related to moderate acute malnutrition.

UNICEF will also strengthen coordination among sector and United Nations partners for gender-based violence in emergencies risk mitigation, including empowerment of women and girls and capacity strengthening on the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual and reproductive health. To strengthen the linkages between humanitarian action and development support, UNICEF will identify durable humanitarian-development solutions and reinforce community resilience and systems, focusing on health, WASH, education and protection, in collaboration with United Nations agencies. To address the lack of disaggregated data and data on people with disabilities, UNICEF will also support the national data collection system.

Results from 2019

As of 31 August 2019, UNICEF had US$3.9 million available against the US$12.4 million appeal (32 per cent funded). UNICEF supported the creation of sector groups, a coordination mechanism that is supporting an integrated response for refugees and host populations using strong community mechanisms that promote children’s rights. The coordination mechanism, which also benefited from capacity building and follow-up from UNICEF, is reinforcing the collection of complaints and recommendations, monitoring the implementation of activities and supporting affected populations and local communities to take ownership of interventions. In the Pool Department, Likouala region, UNICEF expanded sector groups, from the local to the national level, to ensure strong linkages between humanitarian action and development programming, build synergies across sectors and strengthen the capacities of government ministries. UNICEF rehabilitated 6 water points, 85 latrines, 79 shower cabins and 11 handwashing facilities to serve internally displaced populations and host communities; accelerated stunting reduction by building local capacities in infant and young child feeding; and supported the rehabilitation of two temporary learning centres in Mindouli and Kinkala using durable materials. Five child-friendly spaces were rehabilitated to serve host and displaced populations and address gender-based violence in emergencies in Likouala and physical violence in Pool.