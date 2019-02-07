Humanitarian Action for Children 2019 - Republic of Congo

The emergency and early recovery needs of returnees and host populations in the Republic of Congo remain critical in areas that have been cut off from humanitarian assistance over the past two years due to insecurity. As of 30 September 2018, more than 15,000 children aged 3 to 17 years are out of school and 118 schools have closed due to extensive damage to school infrastructure and the limited availability of teachers.1 Access to water and sanitation services is low, including in health facilities and schools, and the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector remains underfunded. Prevalence of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) is above the emergency threshold, malnutrition is indirectly responsible for 52 per cent of all child deaths and an estimated 74,000 children under 5 years will suffer from SAM in 2019.2 In addition, Likouala Department is hosting over 33,000 refugees from the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo who are in urgent need of assistance, including education, WASH and child protection services.3 An Ebola Virus Disease preparedness plan has been developed for the border fluvial corridor to prevent the disease from spreading from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Humanitarian strategy

In 2019, UNICEF will continue to strengthen its integrated, multisectoral response for refugees and vulnerable populations in the Republic of Congo. UNICEF will also reinforce Ebola preparedness, focusing on the border fluvial corridor and the land departments4 where needs and vulnerabilities are most acute. Access to nutrition services will be expanded for children aged 6 to 59 months with SAM (an estimated 74,000 in 2019). This will be done by strengthening nutritional screening, using therapeutic foods in SAM treatment, providing infant and young child feeding (IYCF) promotion and counselling to pregnant and lactating women and supporting and reinforcing health system capacities. Access to WASH services will be improved in Pool and Likouala departments through the construction and rehabilitation of water supply systems and sanitation facilities, including in schools and health facilities. UNICEF will increase children’s access to formal education services at the primary and secondary levels by rebuilding damaged schools, setting up temporary learning spaces and providing learning materials. Child protection services will include psychosocial support and recreational activities. UNICEF will continue to lead the nutrition, WASH, education and child protection sectors, while working with the Government to build capacities to strengthen the nexus between humanitarian action and development programmes.

Results from 2018

As of 31 October 2018, UNICEF Congo had US$3.2 million available against the US$7.7 million appeal (41 per cent funded).5 Funding gaps constrained the achievement of results, especially in the Pool Department, where access to water and sanitation facilities and children’s access to school and protection services remain critical. While the nutrition sector was overfunded, targets were not met because the funds only became available in September/October 2018, and have been integrated into the 2019 appeal. UNICEF and partners responded to the refugee situation in Likouala region, reaching nearly 17,000 people with key messages on the right to education.

In addition, as part of the educational support approach, 60 teachers from refugee-hosting schools were trained to improve learning outcomes for children below the expected primary and secondary education levels. A total of 1,350 primary school children improved their educational outcomes as a result. Some 1,200 children received protection services through community mechanisms such as childfriendly spaces and formal service delivery mechanisms. While UNICEF coordinates the implementation of the joint communication plan on Ebola Virus Disease preparedness at the community level, targeting 350,000 beneficiaries, these activities only began at the end of 2018, and results are not yet available.