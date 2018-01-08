Humanitarian Action for Children 2018 - Republic of Congo

Total people in need: 254,500

Total children (<18) in need: 127,250

Total people to be reached: 134,000

Total children to be reached: 67,120

The Republic of Congo continues to suffer the impacts of refugees from neighbouring countries (the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda) and the internal conflict in the Pool Department. The northern part of Likouala Department is hosting some 35,800 refugees, who are living alongside 60,000 affected people from host communities. The ongoing conflict between the Government and militias is affecting 8 out of 13 districts in Pool Department, as well as Bouenza and Brazzaville departments, with an estimated 158,717 people in need of urgent assistance, including 107,828 internally displaced persons and 50,889 people from host communities. Nearly 50 per cent of the affected populations in Likouala and Pool departments are children under 18 years, and 1,431 children in these departments are at risk of severe acute malnutrition (SAM). Some 125,900 people in affected departments lack access to clean water, and in the Pool Department, populations have limited access to health services. Nearly 12,000 children are without schooling due to the deteriorating security conditions and displacement of staff in the Pool Department. Across the country, nearly 3,000 people require psychosocial support.

Humanitarian strategy

In 2018, UNICEF will strengthen its response to the humanitarian needs in the Republic of Congo, in line with its development strategies, focusing on the Pool, Bouenza and Likouala Departments, where needs and vulnerabilities are most acute. UNICEF will expand access to health and nutrition services for the most vulnerable children and women, while providing displaced persons, refugees and host communities with early recovery interventions focusing on education and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). Water points and latrines will be constructed or rehabilitated to improve access to safe water and sanitation. UNICEF will reach children in need with emergency primary health care services and immunization. Children who are out of school due to the crisis will gain access to learning spaces and quality education through the rehabilitation of schools and the provision of learning materials. UNICEF will provide child-friendly spaces to support children's well-being and psychosocial support to the most vulnerable children. UNICEF will continue to lead the WASH, education and nutrition sectors, as well as the child protection sub-sector, while also strengthening the Government’s capacities for humanitarian response.