GIEWS Country Brief: The Republic of the Congo 30-April-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Favourable weather conditions for 2021 secondary maize crop

• Import requirements in 2020 estimated at near-average level

• Restrictive measures related to COVID-19 pandemic had severe negative impact on economy and food security

Favourable weather conditions for 2021 secondary maize crop

The main food crop is cassava, which is cultivated throughout the year, alternatively in northern and southern regions, depending on the rainy season. A limited quantity of cereals is cultivated in the country, mainly maize, which is largely used for the production of livestock feed.

Harvesting of the 2020 main season maize crop finalized last January and the output is estimated at near-average levels, following beneficial weather conditions during the season, which had a positive impact on yields.

Planting of the 2021 secondary maize crop, to be harvested in June and July, was completed in March under overall favourable weather conditions. According to satellite-based imagery, precipitation amounts have been adequate and well distributed since the beginning of the season, benefitting soil moisture and resulting in near-average vegetation conditions as of mid-April.

Import requirements in 2020 estimated at near-average level

Domestic crop production covers only a small portion of the consumption requirements and imports account for approximately 90 percent of the total cereal utilization.

With a population of about 5.5 million, the total cereal import requirements for the 2020 marketing year (January/December) are estimated at a near-average level of 370 000 tonnes, including 244 000 tonnes of wheat and 110 000 tonnes of rice