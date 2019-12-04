GIEWS Country Brief: The Republic of the Congo 04-December-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Agriculture only contributes to a small portion of the national GDP and the country produces a very limited quantity of cereals, mainly maize, largely used for the production of livestock feed.

Harvesting of the 2019 main season maize, planted between September and early October, is expected to begin by mid-December. A timely onset of seasonal rains in September favoured land preparation activities and, as of November, remote sensing images show that vegetation conditions were near the average level in most cropping areas.

Import requirements in 2019 forecast slightly above average

Domestic crop production covers a small proportion of the consumption requirements and imports, mainly sourced through commercial channels, and account for approximately 90 percent of the total cereal utilization.

With a population of about 5.5 million, the total cereal import requirements for the 2019 marketing year (January/December) are forecast at about 395 000 tonnes, including 230 000 tonnes of wheat and 160 000 tonnes of rice.

Inflation rate forecast to remain low in 2019

The annual inflation rate is expected to remain below 1.5 percent in 2019, but to slightly increase compared to 2018 as a result of increased domestic demand and a weakening of the CFA franc against the US dollar.