GIEWS Country Brief: The Republic of the Congo 01-June-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Favourable conditions of 2020 secondary maize crops

Import requirements in 2019 estimated at average level

Flooding and high prices weigh on food security conditions of refugees and host communities

Favourable conditions of 2020 secondary maize crops

Agriculture only contributes to a small portion of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The main food crop is cassava, which is cultivated throughout the year, alternatively in the northern and the southern regions, depending on the rainy season. A very limited quantity of cereals is cultivated in the country, mainly maize, which is largely used for the production of livestock feed.

Harvesting of cassava is underway in the southern regions, while harvesting of the 2020 secondary maize crop is expected to begin in June. Satellite‑based vegetation indexes indicate that crop conditions in mid‑May were generally favourable in most regions.

Import requirements in 2019 estimated at average level

Domestic crop production covers a small proportion of the consumption requirements and imports, mainly sourced through commercial channels, account for approximately 90 percent of the total cereal utilization.

With a population of about 5.4 million people, the total cereal import requirements for the 2019 marketing year (January/December) are estimated at about 360 000 tonnes, including 196 000 tonnes of wheat and 160 000 tonnes of rice.

Flooding and high prices weigh on food security conditions of refugees and host communities

Between October 2019 and January 2020, heavy rainfall triggered flooding that affected approximately 170 000 people, including 30 000 refugees from the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in northern and eastern areas. Flooding caused displacement and serious crop, livestock and fisheries losses in the affected areas, where prices of staple foods, particularly of cassava and bananas, increased in the first months of 2020 due to low supply. In addition, food supply chain disruptions caused by the irregularity of both international and local transports, amid the COVID‑19 emergency (see box below), resulted in low food availability and consequent price increases, further limiting the access to food for the most vulnerable population.

Conflicts in neighbouring Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo resulted in an influx of people into northern and eastern areas of the country, where host communities face food shortages and livelihood opportunities are limited. Refugees’ food security is essentially guaranteed by continued humanitarian assistance.

COVID-19 and measures adopted by the Government

In response to the COVID‑19 epidemic, on 28 March 2020, the Government declared a State of Emergency:

Restricting the entering and exiting from the country.

Imposing quarantine measures and movement limitations within the country and forbidding gatherings of more than 50 people.

Imposing the closure of religious centres, restaurants, bars and clubs.

Imposing a partial lockdown (essential activities, such as food shopping, are allowed) and curfews.

Reducing the opening of the markets to three per week.

On 23 April 2020, the World Bank approved USD 11.3 million in financing from the International Development Association (IDA) to help the country respond to the COVID‑19 emergency.