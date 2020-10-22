CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 22 October 2020

Congo

Heavy rainfall since late September caused flooding in Likouala department. Flooding concerns were raised in July, when rainfall was reported at twice the seasonal average. 46,000 people in over 70 villages have been affected as of 18 October. Flooding has forced premature harvesting and destroyed crops, raising concerns about food security. Prices of essential goods are already higher than average due to COVID-19-related border closures, and are likely to further increase with the effects of the floods. Other needs are not yet known, but displacement of affected populations into the forest is likely to increase health risks, should they lack adequate shelter and clean water. Seasonal flooding in the country is common, especially in the northern regions. Over 169,000 people were affected by floods in 2019, some of whom were still receiving assistance when this year’s flooding occurred.

Libya

IDPs have been slowly returning to Tripoli since the suspension of hostilities in south Tripoli in June. As of August 2020, over 392,000 people are displaced across Libya since the beginning of the conflict, 92% of these due to insecurity. 97,522 of the total displaced are from Tripoli. The slow rate of return is due to the lack of basic services and general insecurity in the area, including the presence of booby traps, landmines, and explosive remnants of war. As the Libyan National Army (LNA) withdrew from Tripoli, it reinforced its positions in Sirte and surrounding areas. Around 125,000 people in and around Sirte are at risk of displacement and increased humanitarian needs should a military escalation take place. Sirte’s citizens are suffering from limited access to services, and worsening living and security conditions as a result of military operations and the spread of the COVID-19.

State of Palestine

50 students in Ras al-Tin in the West Bank (located in Area C), are at risk of losing their access to education, as demolition of their school is planned. Israeli authorities cite lack of building permits as the reason for demolition. Children in more than one-third of Area C communities lack access to primary schools. Children also have to walk long distances to reach the nearest school, often having to cross one or two checkpoints. So far this year, three schools in the West Bank have been partially or fully demolished, including in East Jerusalem, and 52 other schools are under threat of demolition. In 2019, the Education Cluster recorded 328 education-related incidents, involving access restrictions, attacks on students and staff, and destruction of education infrastructure, affecting 19,913 students.

