CERFAM, WFP Congo, Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire Partner for Innovative Solutions in Cassava Production

Since August 2019, the Ministry of Agriculture of Côte d’Ivoire, in partnership with WFP country office in Congo, CERFAM and the Ministry of Agriculture of Benin and WFP Benin have been working together to support the Republic of Congo in improving cassava value chain for 60 farmers and members of 12 farmer’s cooperatives in the Bouenza area.

A group of experts and women members of cooperatives from Côte d’Ivoire and Benin were deployed to the Republic of Congo to facilitate training in fabrication of equipment and transformation of cassava into diversified products such as attiéké and gari.

Gari and attiéké, made from fermented cassava in the Republic of Congo, are produced through traditional methods, mainly by hand with outdated technology.

The collaboration started with a high-level mission from both countries and CERFAM, in November, which had the dual objective to kick off the collaboration and conducted an in-depth field assessment of farmers’ situation for cassava production both in equipment used and transformation methods.

Two trainings took place for four weeks, one in the fabrication of high-quality machines for transforming cassava into attiéké and gari, and another in how to process cassava with the machine using a more efficient method.

Seven machines were fabricated and enhanced the line of production, which changed the food chain for these farmers and made them more competitive in terms of productivity and quality.

The technology transfer and training session from experts and members of cooperative introduced innovative techniques that help produce efficient machines and will contribute to an improved market access.

WFP Congo and CERFAM’s role in this project was to facilitate the exchange and transfer of knowledge and technology and to participate in the development of cassava value chain in the Republic of the Congo through the use of innovative techniques accessible to the population in order to achieve the “zero hunger” objective.

The next phase will consist of a continuous dialogue and exchange for supporting the Government of the Congo to include these practices into their national policies and programmes for sustainability.