UAE sends food aid to Comoros

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2021 (WAM) -- The UAE today sent an aid plane containing 43 metric tons of food to Union of the Comoros as part of its humanitarian initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan to meet the needs of thousands of families with limited income. This comes against the backdrop of ongoing efforts to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saeed Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to Union of the Comoros, said, "Relations between the UAE and Union of the Comoros are witnessing steady growth in many areas. The leadership of both countries is keen to develop and strengthen these ties in a way that serves common interests."

Al Maqbali added, "Over the past year, the UAE sent urgent medical aid to Union of the Comoros to support the government’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. This aid included testing kits and ventilators, which assisted the medical sector and contributed to protecting frontline healthcare workers."

WAM/Rasha Abubaker/MOHD AAMIR