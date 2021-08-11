UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoros

ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2021 (WAM) -- As part of its efforts to support sisterly and friendly countries, the UAE today dispatched an aircraft to the Comoros loaded with 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses and other medical supplies, including 600,000 injection needles, to facilitate the local vaccination process.

Saeed Mohammed Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to Comoros, said dispatching the medical supplies aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic underscores the ongoing support of the UAE for the Comoros, through providing a sizeable quantity of vaccines for a large segment of its population, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

"In the past three months, the UAE has sent three aircraft loaded with 21.7 metric tons of medical supplies, in addition to an aircraft in April 2021 loaded with 43 metric tons of food aid," he added.

The UAE has provided over 2,250 metric tons of aid to over 136 countries.

WAM/Tariq alfaham