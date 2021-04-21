Comoros + 4 more
Tanzania, Seychelles, Comoros - Tropical Cyclone JOBO (GDACS, JTWC, Meteo France La Reunion, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 April 2021)
- A new Tropical Cyclone named JOBO, formed over the south-western Indian Ocean, is moving west-northwest towards the eastern coast of Tanzania. On 21 April at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 260 km north of Antisiranana City (northern Madagascar) and 250 km east of Assumption Island (southern Seychelles) with maximum sustained wind of 83 km/h (tropical storm).
- JOBO is forecast to continue west-northwest passing close to the Outer Islands (Seychelles) on 21-22 April with maximum sustained wind up to 130 km/h. It could make landfall over the north-eastern coast of Lindi Region (south-eastern Tanzania) on 25 April.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong wind and high waves are forecast over the Outer Islands (particularly Assumption, Astove, Cosmoledo and Aldabra). Moderate to heavy rain and strong wind are expected over northern Madagascar, Comoros and Mayotte (France).