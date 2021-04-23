Tanzania, Comoros, Seychelles - Tropical Cyclone JOBO update (GDACS, MeteoFrance Mayotte, TMA Tanzania, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 April 2021)

Tropical Cyclone JOBO continues westwards over the western Indian Ocean, towards the coast of Tanzania. On 23 April at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 250 km north of Grande Comore Island (Comoros), and 470 km east off the coast of Lindi Region (Tanzania), with maximum sustained wind of 83 km/h. The passage of JOBO through the Outer Islands of Seychelles on 21-22 April, caused damage to several buildings on Cosmoledo, as reported by media. JOBO is forecast to weaken, as it moves north-west, towards the Tanzanian coast, and could reach the coast of central Tanzania on late 24 April - early 25 April, with maximum sustained wind up to 65 km/h. Warnings for strong wind have been issued for coastal Tanzania, including Mafia Islands. Heavy rain, strong wind and high waves could affect Comoros and coastal Tanzania on 23-25 April.