Seychelles, Comoros, Tanzania - Tropical Cyclone JOBO update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, MeteoFrance, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 April 2021)

Tropical Cyclone JOBO continues west over the Indian Ocean and on 22 April at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 100 km south of Aldaba island (Seychelles), 290 km north-east of Anjouan island (Comoros) and 660 km east of the border between Mozambique and Tanzania, with maximum sustained wind of 93 km/h.

JOBO is forecast to decrease its intensity, as it moves north-west over the western Indian Ocean, passing north of Comoros on 22-23 April. Afterwards, JOBO is expected to reach the central coast of Tanzania on 24-25 April.