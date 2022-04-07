Resilience Building and Disaster Response Management in the Indian Ocean programme: Briefing on the component “Building Resilience and Improving Institutional Capacity in Indian Ocean Island States for Disaster Risk Reduction” implemented by UNDRR

BACKGROUND

The Indian Ocean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are threatened by several environmental challenges such as extreme weather conditions, sea-level rise and climate change. The latter have exacerbated the economic, social, and environmental challenges of these island states. Owing to their size, limited resources, and geographical isolation, they are particularly vulnerable to more frequent and more intense disasters risks and to the adverse impacts of climate change. Climate change and natural hazards have placed additional burdens on national institutions, budgets and undermined sustainable development.