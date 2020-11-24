New study unveils challenges affecting teacher attendance in sub-Saharan Africa

Evidence to help education systems better support teacher motivation, accountability and conditions

(4 November 2020) Important new research on teacher absenteeism in sub-Saharan Africa was launched today at a regional online workshop of national and international education stakeholders organized in Nairobi, Kenya. Time to Teach: Teacher attendance and time on task in Eastern and Southern Africa, provides insights into the drivers of primary school teacher absenteeism, a major obstacle in efforts to address the learning crisis in children of low- and middle-income countries around the world.

Produced by the UNICEF Office of Research – Innocenti, the report synthesizes findings from eight sub-Saharan countries with a focus on the many complex factors that affect teacher time on task across the region. The study provides robust evidence on the challenges faced by teachers and to improve policies on teacher working conditions, accountability and motivation. Reduced teacher time on task is considered one of the greatest challenges toward inclusive and quality education.

Visit the Time to Teach microsite to download the report