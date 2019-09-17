Ecosystem-Based Adaptation in Comoros 2017-2020 - Factsheet

INTRODUCTION

• The Comoros archipelago is composed of four islands off the coast of east Africa, with a total population of around 800,000. Although a vital hotspot for biodiversity, it is one of the poorest countries in the world. Between 70-80% of Comorians are small-scale farmers dependent on rain-fed crops for subsistence.

• This project is helping the government to build climate resilience in 15 locations across three Comorian islands (5 in each). Families in these areas are facing severe water shortages due to increasingly erratic and reduced rainfall.

• The main approaches of the project are to restore and sustainably manage 7,500 ha of watersheds; build rainwater harvesting devices; construct anti-erosion structures on farmland; and develop sustainable livelihoods to diversify food and income sources.

• The project is addressing the adaptation priorities identified in the NAPA, such as promoting drought-resilient crops and increasing water supplies.

CLIMATE IMPACTS • The Comoros will be deeply affected by climate change, and rainfall patterns are predicted to become highly unpredictable. Sea-levels will rise along with the temperatures, threatening coastal aquifers with saltwater intrusion.

• Currently, less than 13% of the population have access to good quality water supplies, and water consumption per capita is only 35 litres per day (WHO’s minimum requirement is 50 litres).

• By 2090, the dry season could experience 47% less rainfall than today. Extreme weather events are expected to be more frequent and intense, including tropical cyclones, droughts and flooding.

• The danger is compounded by poverty and unsustainable extraction in the forests, which depletes the soil’s ability to retain water.

Between 1990 and 2000, forest cover shrunk 3% per year.