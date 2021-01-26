Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 26 January 2021- Comoros - COVID-19

(excerpt)

Comoros — COVID-19

And an interesting update for you — or at least we thought it was interesting — on what we’re doing to address the COVID-19 pandemic in the Comoros.

The UN team, led by Resident Coordinator François Batalingaya, is supporting the authorities’ response to a new COVID-19 outbreak on all fronts.

While the country had been officially COVID-free for nearly 100 days, officials confirm that it took only one imported case, reported last month, for the virus to spread swiftly and widely.

WHO (World Health Organization) has chartered a plane carrying medical equipment and a team of medical professionals to help Comoros’ smallest island, which is at the epicentre of this new wave. WHO has helped nearly 500 COVID patients there.

Both WHO and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) have provided more than 3,000 units of personal protective equipment. UNDP helped to install a solar energy system, which has provided electricity for patient care, including maintaining respirators.

We have reached thousands of people on how to stop the spread of COVID-19 through awareness and community engagement caravans.