Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 20 April 2020: Comoros

Comoros

In the Comoros, there are more than 400 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths. The UN team, led by acting Resident Coordinator Marcel Ouattara, continues to provide support to national authorities to boost its health and socioeconomic response to the pandemic. The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and WHO are providing support to the ministries of health and education in the procurement of transport and distribution of clean water, protective equipment, medical and sanitizing supplies to hospitals and schools, while the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) collaborated with youth associations to install hundreds of handwashing stations across the country. On the socioeconomic side, our friends at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) put out a study on the impact of the virus on vulnerable populations and businesses, while working with the national chamber of commerce to assess the impact of the crisis on the private sector and formulate an inclusive recovery plan. For its part, UNICEF continues to organize programmes to support the most vulnerable children and mothers across the country, ensuring continued access to education, sanitation and nutrition.