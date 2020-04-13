Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 13 April 2020: COVID-19 — Comoros

(excerpt)

COVID-19 — Comoros

And in Comoros, although the country has no registered COVID-19 cases, the UN is working closely with the Government on its National Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, contributing nearly $2.5 million to a national contingency initiative and providing surge personnel. The President of Comoros is working directly with the UN Resident Coordinator and the heads of UN agencies, funds and programmes to strengthen collaboration and boost preparedness. The UN team has helped set up a monitoring and control system at the international airport, ordering personal protective equipment for hospitals and ambulance staff, and providing additional testing supplies and medical equipment to local hospitals and laboratories. The UN has also trained health‑care and laboratory workers on emergency response procedures. The UN is working with municipalities to boost sanitation measures, including in street markets.