Comoros: Tropical Cyclone Kenneth Emergency Appeal (MDRKM007) Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In April 2019, Tropical Cyclone (TC) Kenneth crossed the Comoros archipelago, mainly affecting the island of Grand Comoros (crossing the island) and causing subsequent flooding in Anjouan, Grande Comoros and Moheli islands of Union of Comoros. Heavy rainfall associated to TC Kenneth caused widespread flooding. From the joint rapid assessments conducted by the government and partner agencies, the cyclone left seven dead, 200 injured, 20,000 displaced, 3,818 houses destroyed, 7,013 houses damaged, 96 water tanks destroyed, 465 classrooms damaged, of which 213 were totally destroyed, six health centers were damaged and one hospital was flooded. Nearly 80% of crops were destroyed, resulting in food shortages and price inflation of staple food.

More than 345,000 people were affected by the passage of the cyclone, mostly concentrated on the island of Grande Comoros, of which 185,900 people needed immediate multi-sectoral assistance. Sectoral needs identified were agriculture, emergency shelter, water / hygiene / sanitation, education and health; not forgetting the energy and infrastructure sectors.

After the state of natural disaster emergency declared by the Government, the Comoros Red Crescent Society (CoRC) with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) activated its global disaster tools. On 29 April 2019, an initial allocation of CHF 300,000 was made from the IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to support the CoRC start-up it’s response to the impacts of TC Kenneth. On 19 May 2020, an Emergency Appeal (EA) was launched seeking CHF 2.4m to support 20,000 people in the areas of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Health, Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI), Shelter, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH). ￼