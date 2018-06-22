Comoros: Preparedness for Plague outbreak Emergency Plan of Action DREF n° MDRKM006 Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Madagascar regularly experiences seasonal outbreaks of bubonic plague and the outbreaks normally extend from August to April each year. In 2017 however, the first cases of person to person transmission via pneumonic plague occurred. The first death of a patient infected with the plague was notified on 27 August 2017. Plague cases were reported in 20 districts across Madagascar as of 3 October, with the cumulative number of cases reported by this date being 194 with 50 deaths (case fatality rate 15.5)1 recorded, 124 of the cases were recorded as pneumonic transmission. The occurrence of pneumonic transmission in urban areas posed the risk of substantial spread and high caseload required urgent and comprehensive response to save lives.

Specimens from suspected cases were submitted to the Institute Pasteur de Madagascar and confirmed cases were identified by either polymerase chain reaction or rapid diagnostic tests. Antananarivo was one of the most affected areas, followed by the port city of Toamasina, and the rural district of Faratsiho. Of the total deaths from the plague, one was a foreigner who was visiting Madagascar and at least 8 health care workers were infected.

Plague can be a very severe disease in people, particularly in its septicaemic and pneumonic forms, with a case-fatality ratio of 30%-100% if left untreated. The pneumonic form is invariably fatal unless treated early, is especially contagious and can trigger severe epidemics through person-to-person contact via droplets in the air.

Untreated pneumonic plague can be rapidly fatal, so early diagnosis, referral and treatment is essential for survival and reduction of transmission and complications. Antibiotics and supportive therapy are effective against plague if patients are diagnosed in time. Pneumonic plague can be fatal within 18 to 24 hours of disease onset if left untreated.

The above projections were however on the lower side because the total number of new cases reported after the modeling (issued on 6 October 2017) showed that within 1 week, the number of plague cases had reached nearly half of the projected estimates for a three week period i.e. 6 Oct (231 cases, 33 deaths, CFR 14.3%), on 30 September 2018 (133 cases, 24 deaths, CFR 18.0%). Based on number of new cases reported it was projected that the total number of cases over 24 days will be 960 against the projected 219 and 577 in the modelling.

It was also noted that the recent cases were without an apparent epidemiological link to the index case (WHO Response Plan). This implied multiple separate outbreaks, aerosolized transmission (as compared to persons-to-person), or that existing contact tracing remained incomplete, thereby further supporting the assumption of a case identification lag.

There was moderate risk that the outbreak could be a regional outbreak with Seychelles already having one confirmed case of its citizen who travelled from Madagascar as well as another citizen who died from the plague in Madagascar. As there is regular travel and contact between the Comoros Islands and Madagascar with approximately 350 people traveling from Madagascar into Comoros per week, there was a potential that the plague may be imported into the Comoros and therefore there was a need to prepare the Comoros Red Crescent Society to respond to the epidemic.

The Comoros RC Society (CRCo) received a DREF grant of CHF 67,937 for preparedness on plague for community surveillance for 204,821 (25% of the caseload) people at risk through provision of training of volunteers on the plague, mass awareness and community engagement and accountability activities. The major donors and partners of the DREF include the Red Cross Societies and governments of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the USA, as well as DG ECHO, the UK Department for International Development (DFID), AECID, the Medtronic and Zurich Foundations and other corporate and private donors. On behalf of the Comoros Red Crescent Society (CRCo), the IFRC would like to extend its gratitude to all partners for their generous contributions. ￼