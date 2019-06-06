06 Jun 2019

Comoros: Humanitarian Situation Report No #6 - Cyclone Kenneth (3 June 2019)

Report
from UN Country Team in Comoros
Published on 03 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (658.11 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• WFP is implementing a capacity building plan for the Comoros Red Crescent to ensure an efficient distribution of food for the affected population. FAO targeted 3,149 households for inputs and agricultural tools. The two UN agencies collaborate to harmonize distribution of food and agricultural kits. FAO and WFP strengthened their presence in the Comoros sending additional experts with different profiles to support their operation.

• WFP plans to target 6,400 households (32,000 beneficiaries) in the communes of priority zone 1 in a distribution set to start in early June.

• The WASH situation is getting back to normal. Some areas still receive safe drinkable water through a system of water trucking and bladders.

• Health kits are being dispatched in Comoros, extra human resources will arrive to ensure that a proper health monitoring/early warning is set up to detect on time potential health threats linked to the impact of the cyclone.

• CERF funds for nearly US$3 million are available.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Cyclone Kenneth affected the Comoros archipelago during the night of 24 to 25 April 2019. With a population size of about 800,000 people, 345,000 people were affected by the passage of the cyclone, mostly concentrated on the island of Grande Comoros, of which 185,900 people need immediate multi-sectoral assistance. The day after the cyclone, a multi-sectoral rapid assessment was initiated through the mobilization of 16 inter-agency teams that covered all three islands. The results of this evaluation showed that the most affected sectors are agriculture, emergency shelter, water / sanitation / sanitation, education and health. In addition, the energy and infrastructure sectors have also suffered significant damage.

The passage of the cyclone left 7 dead, 182 injured, 19,372 displaced, 4,482 houses destroyed, 7,013 houses damaged, 96 water tanks destroyed, and 465 classrooms damaged, of which 213 were totally destroyed.

