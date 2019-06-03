03 Jun 2019

Comoros: Humanitarian Situation Report No #5 - Cyclone Kenneth (20 May 2019)

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 20 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.91 MB)

Highlights

  • More than 185,000 people are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance following Cyclone Kenneth, which hit Comoros on 25 April. Most of those in need are on the island of Grande Comoros (Ngazidja).

  • The passage of the cyclone left seven dead, 182 injured and 19,372 displaced. More than 4,480 houses and 96 water tanks were destroyed, as well as 465 classrooms damaged.

  • With UNICEF support, education kits have been distributed benefitting 1376 children and 38 teachers.

  • In response to the destruction of the water pumping system, UNICEF donated a 75 kVa generator to SONEDE (national water company) to pump safe water for the 80,000-populated capital city and surrounding areas.

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

The Union of Comoros experienced significant impact from Cyclone Kenneth on 25 April, a category one storm. While the cyclone was focused west of Ngazidja, the entire territory was affected by heavy rainfall and strong winds of 70 km/h (see map of the affected areas).
Flooding occurred in high risk areas of the entire archipelago, mainly on the costal lines. Water tanks lost their covers and were seriously polluted with garbage or filled with sea water in many villages. Multi-sectoral needs assessment teams were deployed by the Government (with support from the UN and partners including UNICEF).
Analysis of the data gathered found that 345,130 people are affected, with 185,880 in need of immediate multisectoral assistance. According to the assessment, 19,372 people are displaced, and the number is likely to increase once a better indication of how many households were destroyed is available and accurate figures from Anjouan and Mohéli are obtained. Limited access due to damaged roads is hampering data collection, as well as the ability to respond.
The cyclone also caused the destruction of 3,818 houses and the partial destruction of 7,013 houses. Sixty-three percent of food crops were damaged, and 35 per cent of cash crops and 34 per cent of fruit trees were destroyed, as well as 2,055 cattle. The cyclone also damaged 465 classrooms including 213 that were completely destroyed. The electricity grid, which was damaged from the cyclone, has been up and running since 20 May in the capital city, however, other locations are without power.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.