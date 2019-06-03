Comoros: Humanitarian Situation Report No #5 - Cyclone Kenneth (20 May 2019)

Highlights

More than 185,000 people are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance following Cyclone Kenneth, which hit Comoros on 25 April. Most of those in need are on the island of Grande Comoros (Ngazidja).

The passage of the cyclone left seven dead, 182 injured and 19,372 displaced. More than 4,480 houses and 96 water tanks were destroyed, as well as 465 classrooms damaged.

With UNICEF support, education kits have been distributed benefitting 1376 children and 38 teachers.

In response to the destruction of the water pumping system, UNICEF donated a 75 kVa generator to SONEDE (national water company) to pump safe water for the 80,000-populated capital city and surrounding areas.

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

The Union of Comoros experienced significant impact from Cyclone Kenneth on 25 April, a category one storm. While the cyclone was focused west of Ngazidja, the entire territory was affected by heavy rainfall and strong winds of 70 km/h (see map of the affected areas).

Flooding occurred in high risk areas of the entire archipelago, mainly on the costal lines. Water tanks lost their covers and were seriously polluted with garbage or filled with sea water in many villages. Multi-sectoral needs assessment teams were deployed by the Government (with support from the UN and partners including UNICEF).

Analysis of the data gathered found that 345,130 people are affected, with 185,880 in need of immediate multisectoral assistance. According to the assessment, 19,372 people are displaced, and the number is likely to increase once a better indication of how many households were destroyed is available and accurate figures from Anjouan and Mohéli are obtained. Limited access due to damaged roads is hampering data collection, as well as the ability to respond.

The cyclone also caused the destruction of 3,818 houses and the partial destruction of 7,013 houses. Sixty-three percent of food crops were damaged, and 35 per cent of cash crops and 34 per cent of fruit trees were destroyed, as well as 2,055 cattle. The cyclone also damaged 465 classrooms including 213 that were completely destroyed. The electricity grid, which was damaged from the cyclone, has been up and running since 20 May in the capital city, however, other locations are without power.