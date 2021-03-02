Lesotho - The Capacity for Disaster Reduction Initiative (CADRI) is a UN-led inter-agency partnership that helps countries address disaster and climate risks and achieve the 2030 Agenda through mobilizing multidisciplinary expertise across wide-ranging socio-economic sectors to provide integrated and sustainable solutions.

CADRI is composed of 20 partner organizations. CADRI’s executive partners (FAO, IOM, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF) guide the partnership’s strategy and contribute to its implementation at the country level. GNDR, IFRC, OCHA, UNESCO, UNITAR, UNOPS, WFP, WHO and WMO, as CADRI’s technical partners, provide specialized technical expertise to assist in delivering services. CADRI also benefits from the expertise of advisory partners, including the GFDRR. OCED, ODI, RedR Australia, UNDRR and UN Women.

Over the past decade, CADRI has deployed expert teams to more than 30 countries. For further information on where we work, visit the website. In Southern Africa, CADRI has provided technical support to the governments and UN Country Teams in Comoros, Eswatini Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

IOM is proud to co-host the CADRI partnership in the region, and to mobilize agencies, international, regional, and national partners to work collectively in disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation across a wide range of socio-economic sectors to strengthen risk information systems, prioritize risk reduction in national and local plans, enhance preparedness systems and collectively achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The CADRI Partnership is particularly relevant in Southern Africa, a region highly vulnerable to various hazards ranging from floods, cyclones, droughts and epidemics resulting in loss of lives, livelihood assets and increased displacement. Furthermore, climate change presents a significant threat as it is expected to increase the frequency and intensity of climatic events exacerbating the risk for the most vulnerable populations as well as undermining development gains.

Using the lens of disaster risk reduction enables IOM and all CADRI partner agencies to look at the root causes and structural elements that can mitigate and prevent displacement rather than react to it. Inter-agency efforts on disaster risk reduction, preparedness, and climate change adaptation must span from prevention, preparedness to capacity support to the eventual response. Internally, this work across the humanitarian-development nexus is a key focus of IOM’s Department of Operations and Emergencies, which seeks to reduce drivers of forced migration through prevention efforts while ensuring longer-term planning for risk reduction and adaptation.

CADRI services

At the request of governments and UN Country Teams, and through its digital capacity diagnosis and planning tool, CADRI helps countries identify critical capacity gaps and develop clear capacity development interventions to address these. The digital tool covers various sectors, including agriculture and food security, nutrition, health, education, the environment, infrastructure, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and human mobility.

CADRI partners provide a wide range of services to countries:

Risk information systems support: CADRI helps countries build integrated and accessible multi-hazard risk information systems.

Risk-informed planning processes: CADRI supports governments in carrying out inclusive and multisectoral diagnosis, planning and prioritization processes to inform the development of capacity development plans and strategies for disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation.

Preparedness for response and recovery support: CADRI provides tailored capacity development services in preparedness for disaster response.

Further information:

In the Southern Africa region, CADRI is co-hosted by IOM and FAO.

For further information, please contact:

Bogdan Danila bdanila@iom.int

Sina Luchen sina.luchen@fao.org

Learn more about CADRI at http://www.cadri.net/