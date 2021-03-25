OVERVIEW

The Youth Resilience Activity is USAID/Colombia’s first activity to focus entirely on youth. The activity empowers youth to become positive change agents in their communities and uses a holistic approach to change that involves families, schools, communities, public institutions, civil society organizations (CSOs), faith-based organizations (FBOs), and the private sector. Youth Resilience provides opportunities to young people, between the ages of 10 to 20, facing the most risk, including migrants, former youth offenders, victims of gender-based violence, former child soldiers, and those vulnerable to forced recruitment by illegal armed actors. The activity is implemented in 30 urban and rural municipalities in Arauca, Antioquia, Atlántico, Bolívar, La Guajira, Caquetá, Chocó, Cundinamarca, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Valle del Cauca, and Cauca. It runs from December 2020 to November 2025.

COMPONENTS

ESTABLISHING HEALTHY NETWORKS AND RELATIONSHIPS

Youth Resilience partners with Colombia’s child welfare agency (ICBF), public health institutions, youth-led and focused CSOs, and the Agency for Reincorporation and Normalization (ARN) to increase youth access to psycho-social services and provide life and parenting skills training.

CREATING YOUTH-CENTRIC PROTECTIVE ENVIRONMENTS

Youth Resilience builds communities and state institutions’ capacities to recover and strengthen safe spaces for youth, such as parks, schools, and community centers. The activity fosters multi-stakeholder partnerships to engage youth, families, CSOs, media, and the public and private sector to recover public spaces, increase youth community engagement, and improve youth access to public services.

ENHANCING YOUTH ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT

Youth Resilience promotes at-risk youth access to economic opportunities through employment and entrepreneurship initiatives in urban and rural areas. The activity builds alliances between the private and public sectors, training centers, and other stakeholders, like chambers of commerce, to reduce employment barriers for youth. Youth Resilience also connects youth with incubators and start-ups and helps them access seed capital for their business plans.

IMPROVING YOUTH-DRIVEN STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS

Youth Resilience empowers youth to design and produce communications strategies through Youth Communication & Innovation Labs. These labs enable young people to showcase positive youth development in their communities thereby improving community perception of young people.

EXPECTED RESULTS

Empower young people to take charge of their own lives and become more resilient to violence and crime;

Recover public infrastructure, like parks and soccer fields, that provide youth with safe environments;

Expand access to new employment opportunities for young people and increase their income levels by at least 35 percent; and

Increase entrepreneurial opportunities for young people and help them develop their own business plans and access seed capital.

Contact Information

Sonia Marcela Durán

E-mail: mDuran@acdivoca-aux.org