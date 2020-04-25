World Vision COVID-19 Colombia Situation Report (April 18 – April 24)

Colombian Context

• Colombian President Iván Duque announced the extension of the Obligatory Preventive Isolation until May 11, maintaining mobility restrictions but enabling the reactivation on April 27 of the economic sectors of construction and manufacturing.

• The Sanitary Emergency measures will continue until May 30, which implies that the borders will remain closed and all air travel – domestic and international – will remain suspended.

• The measures also include keeping universities, schools and kindergartens closed until the end of May. • The government authorized sport practice for mental and physical health outdoors, with restrictions and individually, for those over 18 years of age, within a radius of 1 km from home.

• The Mayor’s Office of Bogotá organized the "Bogotá, Solidarity at Home" donation campaign, raising $51, 696, 026, 603 pesos, which will allow more than 200,000 families to receive support in Bogotá.

• The Mayor’s Office of Medellín also organized a donation campaign, raising $ 13,116 million pesos and 100,435 food packages for the most vulnerable population.