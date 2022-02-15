World Health Organization (WHO) Colombia: Emergency COVID-19 Response for Migrants and Refugees from Venezuela and Host communities (P175111): Environmental and Social Commitment Plan (ESCP) - February 2021

ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL COMMITMENT PLAN

The World Food Program, herein after called “WFP”, will implement the RETF multi-purpose emergency cash transfers to vulnerable Venezuelans households in four municipalities of Colombia, directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic) of the Colombia Project: Emergency COVID 19 Response for Migrants and Refugees from Venezuela and Host Communities Project (herein after called “the Project”). The State and Peacebuilding Fund (SPF) has agreed to provide grant financing for the Project, with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, hereinafter called “the Bank”, acting as Trustee.

WFP will implement material measures and actions so that the Project is implemented in accordance with the World Bank and WFP’s Environmental and Social Standards (ESSs). This Environmental and Social Commitment Plan (ESCP) sets out material measures and actions, any specific documents or plans, as well as the timing for each of these.

WFP will work aligned with its Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework also complying with the provisions of any other environmental and social (E&S) documents required under the Environmental and Social Framework (ESF) and referred to in this ESCP, such as the Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP), and the timelines specified in the E&S documents.

The table on the following page summarizes the material measures and actions required, as well as their timing. WFP is responsible for compliance with all requirements of this ESCP.

Implementation of the material measures and actions set out in this ESCP will be monitored and reported to the Bank by WFP as required by the ESCP and the conditions of the legal agreement, and the Bank will monitor and assess progress and completion of the material measures and actions throughout implementation of the Project.

As agreed between the Bank and WFP, this ESCP may be revised from time to time during Project implementation, to reflect adaptive management of Project changes and unforeseen circumstances or in response to assessment of Project performance conducted under the ESCP itself. In such circumstances, WFP will agree to the changes with the Bank and will update the ESCP to reflect such changes. Agreement on changes to the ESCP will be documented through the exchange of letters signed between the Bank and WFP.

WFP will promptly disclose the updated ESCP.