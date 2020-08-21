Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict - Conclusions on children and armed conflict in Colombia (S/AC.51/2020/5)

At its 91st meeting, on 27 January 2020, the Security Council Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict examined the fourth report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in Colombia (S/2019/1017) , which covers the period from 1 July 2016 to 30 June 2019 and was introduced by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict. The Deputy Permanent Representative of Colombia to the United Nations also addressed the Working Group.

The members of the Working Group welcomed the signing of the peace agreement in November 2016, the positive steps the country had undertaken since then and the reduction in violations and abuses during the reporting period. However, the members of the Working Group expressed deep concern at the violations and abuses against children in Colombia which continue to be committed by armed groups. The members of the Working Group welcomed efforts by the Government of Colombia to prevent and respond to violations and abuses against children and discussed furthermore the government programmes on reintegration and prevention, accountability and the fight against impunity, transitional justice, psychosocial support for children who are victims of rape and other forms of sexual violence, the vulnerable situation of children from indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities and of migrant and refugee children, the National Dialogue with the best interests of the child as a primary consideration, and the cooperation of the Government with the United Nations, in particular the Special Representative of the Secretary-general for Children and Armed Conflict and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).