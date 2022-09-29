Women former combatants launch first community shop in Santander de Quilichao, Cauca

On 19 September, a group of 10 women former combatants inaugurated in the municipality of Santander de Quilichao a community shop that sells products made by various cooperatives of former FARC combatants, indigenous communities and victims' organisations in the north of the department of Cauca.

The UN Verification Mission, UNDP and the National Reincorporation Agency have supported the development of this project that promotes economic reincorporation with a gender focus, as well as peacebuilding and reconciliation processes in the territory.

Daniel Sandoval

Strategic Communications Officer - Popayán Regional Office

Un Verification Mission in Colombia