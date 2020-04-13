What you need to know about HIV and COVID-19 in the context of human mobility, April 2020

HIV AND COVID-19 IN THE CONTEXT OF HUMAN MOBILITY

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, a new coronavirus associated with the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) viruses family and some coronaviruses associated with common cold.

There is still no evidence that persons living with HIV have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 or if they will experience further complications of the disease, in case of contracting it. Nevertheless, it is very important that persons with HIV take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread.

Persons over age 60, living with HIV or those with additional health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, or heart or lung conditions, may have an increased risk of contagion and experiencing complications from COVID-19.

Migrants and refugees living with HIV and who are not taking antiretroviral treatment (ART), may also have an increased risk of developing complications from COVID-19, thus it is important that they follow the self-protection recommendations, reducing risk factors.

Migrants and refugees belonging to the LGBTIQ community may have additional barriers to access basic services, especially health services, hence self-care is key in this context.