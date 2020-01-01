WFP Colombia Situation Report, December 2019

In Numbers

4.7 million Venezuelans have fled their country

1.6 million Venezuelan migrants in Colombia

500,000 migrants in transit to other countries & 500,000 Colombian returnees

3.4 million people regularly commuting between Colombia and Venezuela to access basic services

Highlights

• The Venezuelan migrant crisis is only second to Syria and forecast to surpass it in 2020, with some 6.5 million Venezuelans (over 20% of the population) projected to have fled from critical living conditions in their country. According to the 2020 Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP), ca. USD 1.3 billion are needed to address pressing needs.

• In November, WFP has scaled-up its assistance, reaching an all-time high 285,000 vulnerable people in seven Colombian departments with hot meals in community kitchens, unconditional vouchers, food kits for migrants in transit and emergency school feeding. However, more is needed as migrant flows are projected to continue growing.

• In this context of increasing needs, WFP Colombia is planning to nearly double the number of people we support in 2020, for which we initially project some USD 150 million will be needed.