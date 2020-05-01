WFP Colombia: COVID-19 Situation Report (28 April 2020)

Highlights

• The first case of COVID-19 in Colombia was confirmed on 06 March and the national Government and local administrations have taken strict containment measures: the country’s lockdown has been extended until 11 May, and all non-essential domestic travel is prohibited; gatherings of over 50 people are not permitted, and school activities are suspended until 31 May.

• These measures have contributed to the slowing of infection rates; however, they have also severely impacted the livelihoods of already vulnerable people across the country, including Venezuelan migrants.

Measures have also affected WFP regular operations.

• WFP has rapidly adapted its operational setting to ensure assistance continuity to those most in need while also identifying new COVID-19 related needs and scaling up operations to address them. WFP urgently requires additional funding to sustain these adjustments as well as to support around 300,000 newly affected people as a temporary measure in the context of COVID-19, including poor people in urban and rural areas. Additional estimated funding for COVID-19 augmentation and response amounts to USD 51.4 million