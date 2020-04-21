WFP Colombia: COVID-19 Situation Report (21 April 2020)

In Numbers

Highlights

WFP has rapidly adapted its operational setting to ensure assistance continuity to those most in need while also identifying new COVID-related needs and scaling up operations to address them. WFP urgently requires additional funding to support over 500,000 newly affected people as a temporary measure in the context of COVID-19, including migrants and poor people in urban areas.

These measures have contributed to the slowing of infection rates; however, they have also severely impacted the livelihoods of already vulnerable people across the country, including Venezuelan migrants. Measures have also affected WFP regular operations.

The first case of COVID-19 in Colombia was confirmed on 06 March, and since then the national Government and local administrations have taken strict containment measures: The country’s lockdown has been extended until 11 May and all non-essential domestic travel is prohibited; gatherings of over 50 people are not permitted and school activities are suspended until 31 May.

WFP Operations

WFP is implementing a comprehensive two-track approach in light of the escalating COVID-19 emergency, based on two primary objectives:

Sustaining current operations: WFP will maintain its assistance to some 300,000 Venezuelan migrants and host communities, as well as its assistance to approximately 40,000 people affected by armed violence every month; school feeding programmes in support of 110,000 children in La Guajira and other departments will also continue. Operational adaptations include the provision of cash-based transfers and in-kind food; the shift to the provision of take-home rations for school feeding programmes; double distributions to avoid unnecessary movement and; the closure of most community kitchens supporting migrants to avoid large gatherings in compliance with the Government’s public health measures.