Colombia + 1 more
WFP Colombia: COVID-19 Situation Report (21 April 2020)
Attachments
In Numbers
3,977 people infected with COVID-19 in Colombia & 189 deaths as of 19 April
1.82 million Venezuelan migrants in Colombia
381,433 people confined or with mobility restrictions due to internal violence in 2019
Highlights
The first case of COVID-19 in Colombia was confirmed on 06 March, and since then the national Government and local administrations have taken strict containment measures: The country’s lockdown has been extended until 11 May and all non-essential domestic travel is prohibited; gatherings of over 50 people are not permitted and school activities are suspended until 31 May.
These measures have contributed to the slowing of infection rates; however, they have also severely impacted the livelihoods of already vulnerable people across the country, including Venezuelan migrants. Measures have also affected WFP regular operations.
WFP has rapidly adapted its operational setting to ensure assistance continuity to those most in need while also identifying new COVID-related needs and scaling up operations to address them. WFP urgently requires additional funding to support over 500,000 newly affected people as a temporary measure in the context of COVID-19, including migrants and poor people in urban areas.
WFP Operations
WFP is implementing a comprehensive two-track approach in light of the escalating COVID-19 emergency, based on two primary objectives:
Sustaining current operations: WFP will maintain its assistance to some 300,000 Venezuelan migrants and host communities, as well as its assistance to approximately 40,000 people affected by armed violence every month; school feeding programmes in support of 110,000 children in La Guajira and other departments will also continue. Operational adaptations include the provision of cash-based transfers and in-kind food; the shift to the provision of take-home rations for school feeding programmes; double distributions to avoid unnecessary movement and; the closure of most community kitchens supporting migrants to avoid large gatherings in compliance with the Government’s public health measures.
Scaling up to addressing rising needs: The socioeconomic effects of the COVID-19 emergency have increased needs across all fronts, especially among poor people with informal jobs in urban areas. In response, WFP plans to scale-up assistance to reach an additional 300,000 newly affected Colombians; some 150,000 Venezuelan migrants as a temporary measure to support a transitional phase during COVID-19; 28,000 more Venezuelan schoolchildren with school feeding; some 35,000 more people with shock-responsive social protection and; 12,000 additional victims of armed conflict every month.
Situation update
The Colombian Government has called for increased international support to assist Venezuelan migrants amidst the COVID-19 crisis. As of 06 April there were 1.82 million Venezuelans in Colombia, nearly 60 percent of which are in an irregular migratory status.
Due to the dire socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, groups of Venezuelan migrants have started to return to their country through the bordering departments of Norte de Santander and Arauca. Migrants in transit face food insecurity and increased exposure to COVID-19 contagion.
Despite a ceasefire announced by the National Liberation Army (ELN), active combat has caused further displacement and confinement in Chocó, Norte de Santander, Nariño and Valle del Cauca.
Although an array of support measures have been put in place by the national and local administrations, protests and roadblocks have sparked across the country, calling for immediate relief assistance by the Government of Colombia.