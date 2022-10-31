WFP Colombia Country Brief, September 2022

WFP assisted 419,230 vulnerable Colombians and migrants with diverse interventions.

143,000 Colombians received food baskets, emergency food assistance and school meals. Also, 272,784 migrants received hot meals, food rations, cash-based transfers, vouchers and school meals.

102,571 schoolchildren received meals, including 57,975 Colombian children in La Guajira, and 44,596 migrant children in La Guajira, Norte de Santander and Atlántico. For the first time, 10,000 migrant school children received school meals in Norte de Santander. Despite this expansion, WFP’s school feeding programme continues to be underfunded.

18,824 conflict-affected Afro-Colombian families in remote areas in Choco received food baskets from WFP following increased internal violence in 2022.