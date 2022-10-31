WFP Colombia Country Brief, September 2022

In Number
946 mt of food assistance distributed*
USD 4.7 m cash-based transfers made*
USD 57.6 m six months (Oct 2022-Mar 2023) net funding requirements, representing 50 percent of total USD 41 m Corporate Attention Emergency Response
419,230 people assisted* in September 2022
*Preliminary figures
Operational Updates
WFP assisted 419,230 vulnerable Colombians and migrants with diverse interventions.
143,000 Colombians received food baskets, emergency food assistance and school meals. Also, 272,784 migrants received hot meals, food rations, cash-based transfers, vouchers and school meals.
102,571 schoolchildren received meals, including 57,975 Colombian children in La Guajira, and 44,596 migrant children in La Guajira, Norte de Santander and Atlántico. For the first time, 10,000 migrant school children received school meals in Norte de Santander. Despite this expansion, WFP’s school feeding programme continues to be underfunded.
18,824 conflict-affected Afro-Colombian families in remote areas in Choco received food baskets from WFP following increased internal violence in 2022.
With floods persisting in the La Mojana region, WFP delivered life-saving emergency assistance to 30,038 flood-affected beneficiaries in September. The floods continue to impact on the livelihoods of families that rely on agriculture.
Assisting the Government in ensuring access to the social protection system, WFP has helped 237,000 Colombian families and 140,000 migrant families to register in the national social protection system this year.