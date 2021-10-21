WFP Colombia Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

USD 64.4 m six months (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements representing 49% of total

354,367 people assisted in SEPTEMBER 2021

Operational Updates

• In support of nearly 295,000 Venezuelan migrants, Colombian returnees and members of host communities, WFP has been distributing cash-based transfers (CBT), in-kind food assistance, hot meals, food kits, and providing school feeding. WFP will also assist about 1,200 Venezuelans in the strained border municipality of Necoclí (Antioquia) following the arrival of thousands of multi-national migrants heading north.

• In the month of September, WFP provided lifesaving emergency assistance (in-kind and CBT) to nearly 12,400 people who are forcibly displaced or confined in their communities due to disasters or internal violence. This includes the Telembí triangle in Nariño, as well as preparations in close coordination with the national Disaster and Risk Management Unit and other humanitarian actors to support 20,000 people across several municipalities in the La Mojana region in the north of Colombia, where a dam broke after heavy rains.

• WFP continued to assist nearly 7,600 Colombians affected by the COVID-19 crisis through vouchers in Amazonas and Chocó. Preparations are underway for a second phase of support to the Government’s testing, contact tracing and selected isolation strategy (PRASS) aiming at 75,000 people.

• WFP continued providing school feeding to nearly 81,500 Colombian and Venezuelan school children in La Guajira, Arauquita, Barranquilla, Cúcuta, Santa Marta and Valledupar. While both take-home rations as well as on-site distributions are already being offered to children in La Guajira, Barranquilla has recently completed a pilot project in order to facilitate the transition between the different modalities. On 10 September, WFP launched its social and behavioural change campaign “What does equality taste like?” in Santa Marta and Barranquilla.

• WFP has been developing a strategy for defining and guiding its work in support of inclusive and shockresponsive social protection systems and services in Colombia. This way, it aims to contribute to ensuring that food security and nutrition needs of the most vulnerable are being met in close collaboration with Government authorities.

• WFP had meetings with Migración Colombia to discuss technical and strategic aspects related to the ongoing cooperation as well as future priorities. Strengthening assistance along key routes, the implementation of the Temporary Pro-tection Status for Venezuelan Migrants (ETPV), socio-economic integration and shock-responsive social safety nets are essential elements as about 500,000 migrants are expected to arrive in the country in the next few months. In September, 36 ETPV training and preregistration sessions took place in La Guajira, Arauca, Norte de Santander, Nariño and Valle del Cauca. WFP and its partners will also disseminate related communication material during their activities on the ground.