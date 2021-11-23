WFP Colombia Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

USD 227,506 cash-based transfers made USD 69.7 m six months (November 2021 - April 2022) net funding requirements, representing 43% of total

USD 55.0 m L2 Emergency Response

22,945 people assisted in OCTOBER 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP has provided cash-based and in-kind assistance as well as capacity strengthening and socio-economic integration activities to nearly 475,400 vulnerable people across Colombia in the month of October. This includes Venezuelan migrants, Colombian returnees, host communities, and victims of extreme weather events and armed violence.

• Between January and September 2021, the number of people displaced by violence and insecurity exceeded 60,700 (compared to 27,000 people in 2020). Moreover, the impact of forced community confinements and disasters related to natural hazards are also increasing humanitarian needs. To date,

WFP has assisted more than 149,100 victims of such events in 2021, including in La Mojana, where more than 150,000 people require emergency food assistance due to devastating floods; WFP will support a total of 47,000 people.

• Key drivers of hunger are expected to further exacerbate the food security situation in Colombia, including concerning levels of malnutrition in children in certain regions.

This includes the proliferation of non-state armed groups, which is worsening the security situation in the country. The capture of the leader of the Clan del Golfo, Colombia’s largest paramilitary criminal organization, on 23 October, may lead to greater instability and displacements, and hamper WFP’s operations.

• In support of the Government’s response to COVID-19, WFP started its second phase of assistance under the national testing, tracking and isolation programme, aiming to reach a total of 75,000 people in the coming months.

• More than 1,300 schoolchildren in the municipality of Arauquita (Arauca) started benefitting from a home-grown school feeding pilot project. Food products from smallholder farmers make up over two-thirds of their rations, thus strengthening the local economy.