WFP Colombia Country Brief, October 2020

In numbers

US$ 77.1 m next six months (November 2020-April 2021) funding requirements

469,841 people assisted in October 2020

Operational Updates

• Scale of WFP’s emergency response: In October WFP supported nearly 470,000 people with emergency food assistance. This reflects WFP’s significant scale-up in the second half of 2020 in response to higher needs due to COVID19 and more recently the devastating effects of La Niña and Hurricane IOTA. All of WFP’s programmes incorporate biosecurity measures to protect against COVID-19.

• Support to COVID-affected Colombians: In October, WFP supported over 57,000 newly targeted Colombians, affected by the COVID-19 socioeconomic impact, including thousands of rural and indigenous people in the Amazon region. WFP has also kickstarted its support to the Government’s contact-tracing and selective isolation strategy in 8 cities, which will allow to reach 109,000 beneficiaries with food assistance during their isolation period.

• WFP’s response to the Venezuelan migration emergency: Nearly 80% of WFP’s monthly beneficiaries are Venezuelan migrants, Colombian returnees or members of host communities. In October, WFP reached over 311,000 of these people through multiple assistance modalities, particularly food vouchers and cash transfers. Two new projects have started in collaboration with ILO in Cali and Barranquilla to create employment opportunities and promote entrepreneurship for migrants.

• Support to disaster and violence-affected populations: According to OCHA, to date in 2020 over 86,000 people have been forcibly displaced or confined in their communities due to internal violence. As of October over 280,000 people had been affected by extreme weateher events. In October, WFP provided food baskets and vouchers to over 35,000 of the most at-risk violence and disaster-affected people and it is planning to increase its support amidst growing needs to complement Government efforts.

• School feeding: The distribution of take-home rations for over 118,000 schoolchildren continues. WFP, together with Plan International, developed the booklet Nutrition and School Feeding, aimed at conveying key messages to children and their families regarding programme changes due to COVID-19 and the provision of take-home rations in a simple way.

• Shock-responsive social protection (SRSP): Through the SRSP pilot in the border department of Arauca, WFP is providing cash-based transfers to support a temporary expansion of existing social protection programmes. In October, 12,913 families received cash transfers. WFP is also providing financial support to the National Disaster Management Agency for the provision of food baskets for people not able to receive cash. WFP is working hand-in-hand with national and local institutions to reach all targeted beneficiaries.

• Support to peace efforts: Among various activities to contribute to peace and stabilization in Colombia, WFP also supports the productive reincorporation process of former FARC guerrilla combatants while carrying out affirmative actions for the empowerment of women ex-combatants.

Complementing the work of national institutions,

WFP’s interventions aim at improving income generation, food and nutritional security as well as gender-based violence prevention.

• Support to national nutrition efforts: In collaboration with the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF), WFP is providing micronutrient powders for 150,000 children across 192 municipalities of the Atlantic Coast, the subregion with the highest levels of anaemia. This support aims at preventing vitamin and other nutrients’ deficiencies, a risk heightened by the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19.