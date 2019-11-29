WFP Colombia Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

3,570,436 USD distributed in cash transfers

366,035 people assisted in October

Operational Updates

• Despite progress in establishing peace and making reparations to the victims, internal conflict and violence persist. Between June and October, the number of people forcibly displaced and confined increased from 31,309 to 45,839, mainly in the departments of Chocó, Córdoba, Norte de Santander, Nariño and Valle del Cauca. WFP assisted 17,480 crisis-affected people mostly in these departments through in-kind (54.1 metric tons) and vouchers (USD 158,600) modalities.

• In October, the number of Venezuelan migrants in Colombia reached 1.5 million (Migración Colombia, October 2019). Following a government request, WFP conducted a joint mission with UNICEF, OIM, UNHCR, WHO among others, under the Interagency Group for Mixed Migration Flows (GIFMM in its Spanish acronym) to understand the emergency needs in the department of Vichada (border with Venezuela). This is one of the poorest departments in Colombia located in a remote area, with limited access. As the crisis in Venezuela continues to deteriorate, a larger number of binational indigenous people has moved to Colombia and WFP is preparing a response to assist them.

• WFP provided hot meals in community kitchens, vouchers, food kits for 'caminantes' (walking migrants) and emergency school meals to 274,645 people. In October, WFP expanded the School Feeding programme in Barranquilla and Santa Marta, to assist additional 2,000 children in 28 new schools.

• WFP is supporting 14 Territorial Area for Training and Reintegration (TATR) in the framework of the agreement with National Agency for Reincorporation and Normalization (ARN), seeking to improve livelihoods of former FARC-combatants focusing on community reconciliation, food security, nutrition and access to markets. WFP carried out technical assistance activities in order to strengthen technical, organizational and marketing capacities of TATR.