WFP Colombia Country Brief, October 2018

In Numbers

443.8 mt of food assistance distributed

1,727,038 USD cash based transfers made

USD 152.8 m total requirements

161,196 people assisted in October 2018

Operational Updates

• In the second quarter of the year, WFP Colombia launched the Adaptation Fund binational project (Colombia and Ecuador) aimed at building adaptive capacities to climate change through food security and nutrition actions in vulnerable Afro and indigenous communities in the Colombia-Ecuador border area. In October, a three-day meeting was held with Awá indigenous and Afro-descendent leaders, in which activities were defined for the first year of the operational plan, approved by the binational Steering Committee. Moreover, community members participated in trainings on the methodology of the household survey and the tools that will be used for climate risk assessment.

This assessment will be carried out in November and will serve as a project baseline. Data collection will focus on food security and nutrition, adaptation to climate change and gender based violence.

• In October, the United Nation’s Secretary General’s Peacebuilding Fund, organized a visit for its partners to Colombia. The visit allowed participants to witness how projects of the Peacebuilding Fund are implemented through the UN multi-partner trust fund for the post-conflict. The mission allowed the visiting delegation to directly interact with senior government officials in Bogotá as well implementing partners and beneficiaries of projects supported by the fund. One of them is a joint initiative of WFP, FAO, UNDP and UNICEF, in Chocó, Meta and Guaviare departments, that seeks to carry out comprehensive stabilization actions in ethnic communities to promote economic opportunities, access to basic services and institutional trust. WFP is the lead agency in Chocó Department. One of the expected results is the generation of agricultural and non-agricultural livelihood strategies and enhanced access to markets.

• In coordination with local authorities, WFP provided in-kind assistance to 3,400 conflict-affected families in six municipalities of the Chocó department.

Clashes between illegal armed groups have caused forced displacements and severe mobility restrictions. As a result, affected communities, mostly of Afro-Colombian and indigenous origin, have very limited or no access to food.

• WFP is currently responding to the food needs of migrants from Venezuela in the four targeted border departments, through: i) voucher distribution; ii) meals in community kitchens; iii) distribution of food kits (La Guajira) . WFP continues its dialogue with the Government about piloting the use of the Colombian social protection system to transfer cash in support of vulnerable migrants from Venezuela. The Government is currently evaluating WFP’s proposal. The campaign for Social Behaviour Change Communication is about to start, supporting materials (tools for the nutrition information, education) were shared with selected sub-offices.

• The joint WFP-FAO-UNICEF food security and nutrition assessment report was finalised. The main results and recommendations are being shared at both local and national level in several inter-agency fora, including the Inter-Agency Group for Migratory Mixed Fluxes (GIFMM), Local Coordination Teams and the REDLAC/OCHA Information Management Working Group. WFP also finalised an assessment on the needs of “migrantes caminantes” in Nariño department. The main results were shared with the WFP sub-offices, regional coordination teams (comprised of UN agencies, NGOs and local partners, and those in charge of local coordination of humanitarian activities) and the Government, which is currently working on a strategy on how to address this issue.