WFP Colombia Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In November, WFP has provided cash-based and in-kind assistance as well as capacity strengthening and socio-economic integration activities to 457,348 vulnerable people across Colombia. This includes Venezuelan migrants,

Colombian returnees, host communities, and victims of armed violence and extreme weather events, such as in La Mojana where WFP is supporting 47,000 people affected by flooding. Many of WFP’s beneficiaries suffer from multiple affectations, as in the case of dozens of ethnic communities in Chocó who are subject to insecurity, violence and recent floods.

WFP Colombia started the process of handing out certificates to eligible Venezuelan migrants which will serve as the proof (prueba sumaria) required for the stay permit under the Temporary Protection Status (TPS). To date,

WFP has conducted more than 140 sensitization sessions reaching thousands of eligible migrants to inform them about the TPS implementation.

83,374 children benefitted from school feeding in Barranquilla, Cúcuta, La Guajira, Santa Marta and Valledupar as well as Arauca, where WFP continued implementing a pilot project sourcing local products from smallholder farmers.