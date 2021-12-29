Colombia + 1 more
WFP Colombia Country Brief, November 2021
In Numbers
USD 6.2 m cash-based transfers made
USD 78.5 m six months (December 2021 - May 2022) net funding requirements, representing 35% of total
USD 61.7 m L2 Emergency Response
457,348 people assisted in NOVEMBER 2021
Operational Updates
In November, WFP has provided cash-based and in-kind assistance as well as capacity strengthening and socio-economic integration activities to 457,348 vulnerable people across Colombia. This includes Venezuelan migrants,
Colombian returnees, host communities, and victims of armed violence and extreme weather events, such as in La Mojana where WFP is supporting 47,000 people affected by flooding. Many of WFP’s beneficiaries suffer from multiple affectations, as in the case of dozens of ethnic communities in Chocó who are subject to insecurity, violence and recent floods.
WFP Colombia started the process of handing out certificates to eligible Venezuelan migrants which will serve as the proof (prueba sumaria) required for the stay permit under the Temporary Protection Status (TPS). To date,
WFP has conducted more than 140 sensitization sessions reaching thousands of eligible migrants to inform them about the TPS implementation.
83,374 children benefitted from school feeding in Barranquilla, Cúcuta, La Guajira, Santa Marta and Valledupar as well as Arauca, where WFP continued implementing a pilot project sourcing local products from smallholder farmers.
From 23 to 25 November, the joint initiative Innovation for Nutrition (I4N) between WFP and Colombia’s First Lady hosted a ground-breaking event with numerous global and local leaders from different sectors, messages from the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, WFP Executive Director David M.
Beasley, and the President of Colombia Iván Duque, and more than 2,000 attendees. Nine states have committed to a regional pact for fighting hunger and malnutrition. WFP Colombia also celebrated the soft launch of its new regional Innovation Hub HZERO which will promote innovative approaches to food security and nutrition in Latin America and the Caribbean.