WFP Colombia Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

2,109 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 6.4 m cash-based transfers made

USD 86.6 m six months (April - September 2022) net funding requirements, representing 39% of total

USD 74 m Corporate Attention Emergency Response

467,976 people assisted in MARCH 2022

Operational Updates

WFP assisted 467,976 Venezuelan migrants and Colombian people (returnees, host communities, displaced people, victims, ex-combatants) in March thanks to its diverse range of interventions.

Through its emergency assistance, WFP reached 43,331 people affected by recent displacements and armed violence with food rations and in-kind food baskets, with most people reached in Choco.

WFP reached 28,864 Colombians affected by COVID-19 with in-kind and voucher assistance.

Also, 21,512 migrant children across La Guajira and Barranquilla as well as 57,960 Colombian school children in La Guajira, received school meals; of which 74 percent were pre-school and primary school students. In March, WFP reached considerably more Venezuelan children than the previous month.